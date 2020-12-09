N.S. back-to-school plan eyes return to many pre-COVID-19 routines

Masks will still be required for students for at least a week or two after they return to Nova Scotia schools next month, although much of their routine will look the way it did before COVID-19 arrived in the province.

Premier-designate Tim Houston and Chief Medical of Health Officer Dr. Robert Strang released the province's back-to-school plan on Monday. Students return to class on Sept. 7, with teachers and administrators heading back before that.

According to a news release, when classes resume masks will be required for anyone inside school buildings or on a bus. Masks can be removed for eating and drinking and participating in physical activity.

When the province reaches Phase 5 of its reopening plan, expected some time in September, schools will transition to masks being optional, with support for those who wish to continue using them.

There will be ongoing inspections and maintenance of school ventilation systems.

Along with the mask requirement, high-touch surfaces will continue to be cleaned regularly and hand sanitizer will be readily available.

Premier-designate Tim Houston and Chief Medical of Health Officer Dr. Robert Strang are holding a live briefing.

The school year will begin with full in-class learning, as well as the continued use of outdoor learning spaces. School counsellors, SchoolsPlus staff and other support systems will be in place and ready for students requiring assistance.

Music classes, band and sports will fully resume and students will have access to lockers and extracurricular activities. Community groups will be able to access gyms as long as they're following public health measures.

Non-essential visitors will be permitted in schools, but they must follow public health safety protocols and virtual visits and meetings are being encouraged. Parents and guardians of pre-primary and Primary students will be able to visit schools on their child's first day.

Should public health measures necessitate it, at-home learning would would go ahead using a similar approach as last school year.

