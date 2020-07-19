Eastern Shore man, 54, dies in ATV crash

A 54-year-old man from Malay Falls died as the result of an ATV crash on Saturday afternoon, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

In a Sunday afternoon news release, RCMP said officers responded to the crash on Highway 374 near Sheet Harbour around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The man was the driver of the ATV and was found dead off the edge of the road when police arrived.

RCMP said no one else was involved in the crash.

