Nova Scotia athletes bring home 8 medals from Pan Am Games

Most of Nova Scotia's athletes have returned from the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile, and their luggage may have been a little heavier after winning a combined total of eight medals.

Wyatt Sanford, who is originally from Kennetcook, kicked off Nova Scotia's medal haul first when he won gold in boxing. Sanford won all four of his matches in the 63.5 kg division.

"I am feeling thrilled and it was great to bring home the gold medal," said Sanford, who now lives and trains in Montreal where the national boxing team is headquartered.

"There is really no better feeling than standing on top of the podium listening to the Canadian national anthem."

Sanford's performance in Chile also clinched the 25-year-old a spot on the Canadian team that will go to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which will be his second time participating.

Kennetcook boxer Wyatt Sanford, left, and his wife, Quebec diver Pamela Ware, won a combined total of four medals at the Games. (Pamela Ware/Instagram)

Not only did Sanford win gold at the Pan Am Games, but his new wife, Quebec diver Pamela Ware, also won two gold medals and a silver.

"During the competition in Chile I jokingly said, 'I need to win gold because my wife already has two,'" said Sanford.

The pair were married last summer at a small golf course in Cambridge that overlooks the Bay of Fundy.

On the water, Nova Scotia paddlers brought home multiple medals.

Michelle Russell of Fall River secured gold in the women's K-1 500-metre race. The 31-year-old has now won four Pan Am Games medals in her career.

Craig Spence of Dartmouth also won gold in the men's C-2 500-metre race, while Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction took gold in the women's C-2 500-metre.

Connor Fitzpatrick, another Dartmouth paddler, won bronze in the men's C-1,000 metre and Riley Melanson, also of Dartmouth, was part of the K-4 women's 500-metre crew who won silver.

And Dartmouth's Ian Gaudet, in his first event paddling with Canada's senior team, was part of the men's K-2 500-metre gold medal crew.

"It was the best outcome I could have asked for and it was the most fun I could have had," said Gaudet, 20. "I've been watching senior events my whole life and now that I finally get to race with these guys, it's so much fun and it's really a dream for me."

Canada's Sarah Mitton competes in the women's shot put final at Estadio Nacional de Chile in Santiago on Thursday, Nov. 2. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In athletics, Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn took gold in women's shot put. The Queens County thrower is among the best in the world and is expected to be a medal contender at the Olympics next summer.

One Nova Scotia athlete who opted not to go to the Pan Am Games was veteran Halifax gymnast Ellie Black. The 28-year-old recently competed in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium and decided it was important for her to take time to rest and recover.

"The Pan Am Games was going to be a very tight turn around after the World Championships, as gymnastics was one of the first sports on the schedule," said Black.

"I also wanted to make sure I prioritized recovery time after worlds, as it is crucial to have ample rest and building time before we go into the 2024 Olympic year."

Ellie Black has won nine Pan Am Games medals and opted not to go to the 2023 competition in Chile. (Vincent Ethier/The Canadian Press)

Black, a three-time Olympian, is Canada's most decorated gymnast. She's won nine Pan Am Games medals, including five gold. She was named Canada's flag bearer for the closing ceremonies at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Canada finished fourth overall in the medal standings behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

A pair of Nova Scotians will be heading to Chile for the Para Pan Am Games. Ian Kent, competing in table tennis, and David Bambrick, for shot put, will begin the competition later this month.

