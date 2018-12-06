Help coming for N.S. artists struggling during COVID-19, minister says

The Nova Scotia government is working on getting artists who are struggling financially because of COVID-19 some relief, according to the minister of communities, culture and heritage.

Leo Glavine told reporters Thursday the government is finalizing a funding package for artists falling through the cracks of federal emergency funding programs.

"We'll definitely have ... millions to support this sector, but we are in the final stages of that," he said.

Glavine did not provide any more details about the funding.

Much of taking in art involves congregating in some way, whether it's going to an art gallery, a theatre or a concert. Glavine said the pandemic is changing that.

"We know that, you know, congregating is not likely to be part of this summer. Major festivals, of course — the Band Fest, the Tattoo — many have already been cancelled," he said. "And we will have to take our guidance from the chief medical officer."

But Glavine also said there are ways to bring these experiences to the internet. Cape Breton's annual Celtic Colours International Festival, for example, will be held online this year.

When asked how Nova Scotian artists will be able to compete with other big acts moving their work online, Glavine said there are federal and provincial grants for artists in the short term.

He also said the province is looking at what kind of technology and innovation they can introduce to the sector "to keep it alive and vibrant."

"We're very nimble and adaptable and we have a creative sector now reaching close to a billion dollars in value," he said.

"Even though some of these events that we support will not take place this year, but if individual artists can gain from those grants and stay with their music and performances online as much as possible, I think we can move through this successfully."

MORE TOP STORIES