Nova Scotia artist Shelagh Duffett dies from cancer

The world has lost a little bit of colour with the passing of Nova Scotia artist Shelagh Duffett.

Duffett died Wednesday at Hospice Halifax from pancreatic cancer, Thomas Duffett, her husband, said in a Facebook post.

"Shelagh was very well loved by everyone who happened to cross her path," Thomas wrote, noting she was a "renowned artist who sold art all over the world."

Three months ago, Thomas said Shelagh was experiencing some stomach pain. She did not want to go to the doctor because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so she waited for a few weeks until she went to the emergency room about a month ago.

Thomas said Shelagh's cancer had advanced past the point where surgery or chemotherapy were options. She entered the hospice where she died "without pain" with their daughter, Hayley, by her side.

While at the hospice their family had a "circle-of-life moment," Thomas said.

Thirty-two years ago, he and Shelagh had married at St. Columba's Chapel on the Atlantic School of Theology's campus, which is next door to the hospice.

"When we took Shelagh to hospice and she was settled in her room, I looked out her window and I saw the stained glass windows of St. Columba in the distance," Thomas said.

He mentioned it to Shelagh, who smiled.

Family urges support of hospice

Thomas said their family could not say enough good things about the staff and Hospice Halifax facility. He is asking those who would like to honour Shelagh's memory to donate to the organization.

The family will eventually reopen her Etsy shop for sales of her work.

Adriana Afford, owner of Argyle Fine Art, said Saturday she first met Shelagh through a local market and would carry some of her pieces for special shows, as well as her art cards.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Afford said Shelagh had done a wonderful job organizing the "WILD" art exhibition in February at the Chase Gallery in Halifax.

Some of the proceeds went to a Nova Scotia Nature Trust campaign to protect 575 acres in the Blue Mountain Wilderness Connector, an area important to Shelagh.

Afford said in recent years she had sold a drawing of Shelagh when she was a young woman, done by fellow local artist and friend Gordon MacDonald.

A drawing of Halifax artist Shelagh Duffett as a young woman, by Gordon MacDonald. (Gordon MacDonald/Argyle Fine Art)

Shelagh's death came as a "huge shock" to many, she said.

"She was just such an important person to the artistic community, but the community at large, I think."

Shelagh McNab-Duffett was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, Thomas said. He noted that her legal married name was hyphenated, but she chose to go by Duffett professionally.

She was always a creative person, who studied theatre at Dalhousie University and then Ryerson University for film training.

She worked for many media companies, including CBC Halifax, and Studio East where she was part of shows like Blizzard Island and Theodore Tugboat. According to a biography on her website, she began her career as a film editor and camerawoman before moving to producer/director.

She loved folk art, Thomas wrote, and on a trip to Mahone Bay she bought a colourful fish piece. She then began "messing around with acrylic" and decided to paint a fish with similar colouring.

On a whim, she sold it on eBay. Thomas said he has no idea who bought it, but it is likely in the U.S.

"That person has the very first of Shelagh's works. I wish I had it still," he said.

After that first fish, Shelagh continued painting full time for more than 19 years. She was also an avid photographer.

Artist Shelagh Duffett showed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau her work during a visit in 2016. (Made in the Maritimes/Instagram)

She fought back when her work was used without her permission. She spoke to CBC about her issues with online retailer Azcozy last year, who featured her artwork on their bedding without informing her.

Azcozy.com did not immediately reply to a request for comment from CBC News at the time, and it appears the website is no longer online.

Thinking about Shelagh's work, Afford said she knows she explored various styles, but bright colours and happy scenes always set her apart.

In fact, Afford said when she thinks of Shelagh she imagines the colour red.

"She used a lot of it in her paintings in a really great way. The red kind of seemed to … bring happiness and excitement to her work — kind of a good example of her," Afford said.

"All the good sides of red. That's what she was."

