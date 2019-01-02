N.S. appoints chief officer for new Office of Mental Health and Addictions

The Nova Scotia government has appointed Dr. Sam Hickcox as the chief officer of the newly created Office of Mental Health and Addictions.

The office was one of four new offices announced by Iain Rankin when he took over the reins as premier in February.

The Office of Mental Health and Addictions will fall under the Health and Wellness Department and Hickcox will report to the deputy health minister.

The announcement of the appointment was made in a news release from the province on Thursday.

Hickcox is the physician lead for addictions medicine at Nova Scotia's health authority and is expected to take up his new role on July 1.

He will be responsible for "planning and providing strategic oversight of mental health and addictions policy development."

Improved outcomes

According to the release, the premier said the new office will improve mental health and addictions outcomes by providing co-ordination between departments, agencies and partners.

"Dr. Hickcox has both clinical experience and a passion for advocating for a broader understanding of mental health issues and addictions. I am pleased to see someone of his calibre take on this important new position," Rankin said.

In addition to his role at the health authority, Hickcox is medical director of the Atlantic Mentorship Network for Pain and Addictions.

The release said Hickcox is dedicated to dealing with the effects of marginalization and stigma on health.

"This year has served to amplify the mental health and addiction challenges for many of us, highlighting the need for us to come together as a province and work to address these issues as a community," Hickcox said in the release.

MORE TOP STORIES

placeholder