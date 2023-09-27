New public housing coming to Nova Scotia for first time in 30 years

The Nova Scotia government has announced plans to have new public housing built in the province for the first time in decades.

The 222 new units will serve more than 520 families, individuals and low-income seniors in rural and urban communities, according to a news release. The units will be built in the following areas:

Halifax Regional Municipality (multiple locations).

Bridgewater.

Kentville.

Truro.

Cape Breton (multiple locations).

There have been no new public housing developments in Nova Scotia since 1993.

Nova Scotia Housing Minister John Lohr made the announcement Wednesday alongside MP Andy Fillmore.

Lohr said increasing the housing supply plays an important role in helping Nova Scotians find affordable places to live.

"As we sit here today, two governments are coming together on solutions and a shared commitment to bring more housing to Nova Scotians," Lohr told reporters at a news conference in Halifax.

"While we didn't get here overnight, we're taking the bold action needed to increase housing supply in our province."

Rent geared to income

Of the 222 units, the province says 80 will be fully accessible.

The project will cost $83 million over five years, $58.8 million of which is being provided by the province and $24.4 by the federal government.

Lohr said the new units will be built on government-owned land close to existing public housing properties. He said while timelines are still being ironed out, it's hoped the first tenants will be welcomed in 2025-26.

The buildings will be energy efficient with rents geared to income, and will be operated by the Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency.

