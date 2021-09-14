Nova Scotia community reeling after young family of 6 killed in fire

Residents of a town in northern Nova Scotia are struggling to come to grips with the death of a young family — including four children — after the travel trailer they were staying in caught fire.

Firefighters were called to Mountain Road, a remote area in Millvale, N.S., on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. AT. Police said when they arrived, officers discovered the bodies of the family.

Family members have identified the victims as R.J. Sears, 30, and Michelle Robertson, 28, their children Madison, 11; Ryder, 8; and C.J., 3; and Robertson's son Jaxson, 4.

The family was from Amherst, N.S., a town just outside the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.

Amherst Mayor David Kogon said the community is reeling from the news and there is an immense sense of sadness.

"People are just in shock and totally heartbroken," said Kogon in a phone interview Tuesday.

"You don't lose an entire family of six people without everybody feeling their own personal reaction to that loss."

Community members and family were gathering on Tuesday at the makeshift memorial in Amherst's Victoria Park, which featured flowers, stuffed animals and hockey jerseys. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

On Monday, a large photograph of the family was placed in a gazebo in the town's Victoria Park as part of a tribute.

By Tuesday afternoon, the makeshift memorial had grown to include dozens of flowers, stuffed animals and several Montreal Canadiens jerseys.

Kogon said the town established the memorial in collaboration with Cumberland North MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin to give the family and community a space to grieve.

"It's a place where people can gather, pay their respects, drop off some flowers or a teddy bear, to help them deal with the loss that every citizen is feeling," said Kogon.

The victims of the camper fire have been identified as R.J. Sears, 30, and Michelle Robertson, 28, and children Madison, 11; Ryder, 8; Jaxson, 4 and C.J., 3. (R.J. Sears/Facebook)

The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education, the school district for the area, has confirmed that three of the children were students.

In a statement, a spokesperson said school psychologists were being made available at Cumberland North Academy and would also facilitate access to short-term counselling services and other community supports beyond the school level.

A few fundraisers for the family were also taking shape on Tuesday.

Police said Monday they believe the family was staying in the camper for the weekend in Millvale, a small community in Cumberland County roughly 50 kilometres southeast of Amherst.

It took officers about half an hour to get to the scene as they had to travel on old logging roads, said RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall. The fire was out when they arrived at the scene and there were no survivors.

