New deal will help nurses move around N.S. without losing seniority: union

A new agreement for 7,500 acute care nurses working with the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the IWK Health Centre has been reached.

The award by William Kaplan followed mediation-arbitration that took place late last month, the Nova Scotia Nurses Union said Tuesday in a news release.

The new agreement ends a process that started in early September of this year.

1 deal for all nurses

Union president Janet Hazelton said the biggest gain was the achievement of one collective agreement for all nurses.

The Council of Nurses Unions — comprised of the NSNU, CUPE, NSGEU and Unifor — used to have nine different agreements.

Hazelton said the new agreement gives nurses more flexibility.

"If they take a job in Truro or take a job from Truro in Halifax or in Cape Breton, if they're working for the heath authority — for the most part — the hours of work, how they get work, how they get vacation are going to be the same across the board," she said.

"And nurses are going to be able to take their seniority with them if they take another job. So their ability to move around the province has increased significantly."

Differences are minor

Hazelton said although there is one collective agreement for all unionized nurses in the province, there are still some minor differences.

For example, Hazelton said the unions were not able to discuss sick time regimes, but "by and large, 221 pages are consistent language."