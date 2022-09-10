King Charles officially proclaimed sovereign at Halifax ceremony
Prince Charles automatically became King after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth
King Charles was officially proclaimed sovereign by Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc at a ceremony held at 2 p.m. AT Saturday at Government House in Halifax.
The tradition of formalizing the transition with an accession proclamation dates back to the reign of King George III in 1760, according to the lieutenant-governor's website.
A similar ceremony was held in Ottawa earlier on Saturday when the proclamation was issued by the King's Privy Council for Canada.
The lieutenant-governor, members of cabinet and Indigenous leaders were present for the ceremony, which included a 21-gun salute by the Canadian Armed Forces.
In keeping with flag protocol, flags in the province were at full-mast on Saturday for the proclamation and will return to half-mast for the rest of the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth, the lieutenant-governor's website said.
