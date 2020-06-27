Nova Scotia marks 18 days without new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has no active cases of COVID-19 and has gone 18 days without a new one.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 386 tests on Friday. No new cases were identified.

The last new case in the province was reported June 9.

Nova Scotia has had 52,811 negative test results, 1,061 positive tests and 63 deaths.There are 998 cases considered resolved. Two people are in hospital, but their COVID-19 infections are considered resolved.

On Friday, the province announced it would be easing more COVID-19 restrictions.

For example, as of July 3, outdoor events organized by groups like businesses and churches can now have 250 people in attendance. Indoor venues can have 200 people. Public safety measures will still need to be followed.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, June 27. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following symptoms are asked to visit 811's website to determine if you should go for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats).

cough or worsening of a previous cough.

sore throat.

headache.

shortness of breath.

muscle aches.

sneezing.

nasal congestion/runny nose.

hoarse voice.

diarrhea.

unusual fatigue.

loss of sense of smell or taste.

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.



