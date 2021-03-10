1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Health officials announced one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

In a release, the province said the case is in the western health zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating. There are now 24 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

"Again, our case count is remaining low — no cases Monday, five cases yesterday and now just one today," said Premier Iain Rankin in the release. "This highlights the fact that Nova Scotians are putting in the work to stay safe and healthy."

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 testing laboratories processed 2,382 tests on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 42,556 doses of vaccines have been given, and of those, 15,086 people have received a second dose.

AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

On Tuesday, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, announced further details about the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine rollout.

The initial age eligibility was reduced to those who are 63 and 64 years old. People in that age group will be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine beginning on March 20.

Starting March 16, those who are eligible can book appointments online or call 1-833-797-7772. They will get appointments for both their first and second doses, 16 weeks apart.

The following pharmacies will offer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine:

Shoppers Drug Mart, 766 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville.

Kyte's Pharmacy, 920 Cole Harbour Rd., Dartmouth.

Lawton's Drug Store, 8003 #7 Hwy., Musquodoboit Harbour.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 110 Warwick St., Digby.

Guardian - Hutchins Pharmacy, 310 St. George St., Annapolis Royal.

Walmart Pharmacy, 1065 Central Ave., Greenwood.

Stones Drug Store, 491 Chebucto St., Baddeck.

Freeman's Pharmacy, 15786 Central Ave., Inverness.

Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 288 Welton St., Sydney.

Amherst Pharmasave, 158 Robert Angus Dr., Amherst.

Pictou Pharmasave, 33 Water St., Pictou.

Guardian - Elmsdale Pharmacy, 269 Hwy. 214, Elmsdale.

Drug Store Pharmacy (located in Atlantic Superstore), 394 Westville Rd., New Glasgow.

The following family physician clinics will offer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine:

Geriatrics in Motion, 65 Prestwick Cl., Halifax.

Woodlawn Medical Centre, 92 Main St., Dartmouth.

Dalhousie Family Medicine (Spryfield location), 16 Dentith Rd., Halifax.

Dalhousie Family Medicine (Mumford location), 265-6960 Mumford Rd., Halifax.

Berwick Family Practice, 121 Orchard St., Berwick.

Queens General Hospital, 175 School St., Liverpool.

Harvest Tides Family Practice, 70 Exhibition St., New Minas.

Middleton Collaborative Practice, 452 Main St., Middleton.

Colchester Research Group/ Truro Walk-In Clinic, 68 Robie St., Truro.

Mediplex: Medical Complex and Clinics, 40 Church St., Antigonish.

Island Family Health Care, 308-45 Weatherbee Rd., Sydney.

Northside Family Collaborative, 116 King St., North Sydney.

As the demand in the 63-64 age group dwindles and as more doses are delivered, vaccines will be offered to the next-oldest age group, working backward toward age 50.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Wednesday for a total of 34 known active cases. Three people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Tuesday. The province has 80 known active cases, and three people are in hospital, all in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday. There are 28 known active cases on the Island — the most since the pandemic started.

