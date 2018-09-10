Iconic Arichat church begins $80K restoration thanks to community group

Careful restoration work has begun on a nearly 200-year-old wooden church on Isle Madame thanks to a small group of dedicated volunteers.

Notre Dame de l'Assomption Church in Arichat is the oldest surviving Roman Catholic church in Nova Scotia and one of the oldest wooden churches in Atlantic Canada.

Built in the 1830s, the building is still structurally sound, said Odilon Boudreau, member of the building committee and Friends of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame de l'Assomption Church in Arichat (Submitted by Odilon Boudreau)

"We know that the church...was built in the heyday of shipbuilding. This church would have been built by our ship carpenters," Boudreau said in an interview with CBC Radio's Information Morning Cape Breton on Monday.

He said the church's attic is full of ship knees — a brace made from a tree limb and trunk — as well as mortise and tenon joints. The ribs that form the church's dome resemble those of a ship's bulwark.

"For us, that's what we don't want to lose, that history, that connection to the past," said Boudreau. "And it's the last evidence of their work."

Ship's knee in attic of Notre Dame de l'Assomption Church (Donald MacLennan)

It's estimated the paint job and repairs to the church's two steeples will cost upward of $80,000.

The community group of about 20 members has raised close to $60,000 so far, and Boudreau is hopeful they'll be able to raise the rest through donations and fundraising.

Notre Dame de l'Assomption was the cathedral for the Diocese of Arichat for 42 years and has provincial heritage status.

It's now a key tourism attraction on Isle Madame.