Skip to Main Content
Norwegian company postpones plans for offshore resource exploration off N.S. coast
New

Norwegian company postpones plans for offshore resource exploration off N.S. coast

A Norwegian company has postponed its plans to conduct seismic testing off Nova Scotia's coast. The regional petroleum board said the company will take one year to assess the demand for seismic data.

Company will wait a year to determine if it will seek new seismic data

CBC News ·
Seismic testing is the first step in the process to explore for oil or gas beneath the ocean floor.

A Norwegian company has put the brakes on its plans to search for oil or natural gas beneath the ocean off Nova Scotia's coast.

Multiklient Invest completed the first phase of its mandatory environmental assessment, but is postponing the second phase.

"The second stage of conducting the environmental assessment has just been put on hold for one year," said Stacy O'Rourke, a spokesperson for the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board.

She said the company is waiting a year to "assess demand for new seismic data" off Nova Scotia's coast.

Seismic testing is an important phase in the oil and gas exploration process. It gives companies and regulators a better idea of what hydrocarbons might be trapped deep beneath the ocean floor.

O'Rourke said if the company opts to resume the environmental assessment process, it can notify the board.

Asked if this represents a diminished interest in Nova Scotia's offshore, O'Rourke said: "In terms of what it means for prospects, that's really not something the board can answer. That would really be a question for industry."
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|