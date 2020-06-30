Nova Scotia launches reviews of Northwood COVID-19 outbreak, long-term care system

The Nova Scotia government has announced the details of a review that will look into how and why COVID-19 was able to sweep through the Northwood facility in Halifax, as well as a separate review of infection prevention and control in the province's long-term care sector.

Infectious disease consultant Dr. Chris Lata, and Lynn Stevenson, former British Columbia associate deputy minister of health, have been appointed to lead the review, which will begin immediately.

They will analyze the Northwood outbreak and the response, to determine what factors contributed to the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.

Some of those issues include:

Whether the preparedness for and response to COVID-19 infections were appropriate and timely.

Staff scheduling practices and processes.

Best practices in effectively controlling and preventing the introduction and spread of COVID-19.

Lata and Stevenson will conduct interviews with staff, physicians, administrators and others.

The review will be carried out under the Quality-improvement Information Protection Act.

Fifty-three of the 63 Nova Scotians who have died so far related to the coronavirus lived at Northwood in Halifax, a long-term care home.

A total of 246 residents and 99 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Northwood since early April, according to the province.

Some families are involved in a proposed class-action lawsuit against Northwood Halifax, as well as the province. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Second review to look at entire long-term care system

Health Minister Randy Delorey also announced a "separate, internal review" of broader infection prevention and control within the long-term care sector.

That process will consider overall infection prevention and control practices in long-term care facilities and review the actions taken during the first wave of COVID-19.

Both reviews will make recommendations to help avoid or contain future outbreaks.

The recommendations from both reviews will be delivered to the minister by Sept. 15, and will be made public afterwards.

