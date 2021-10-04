Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Northwood resident, 82, reported missing in Bedford

Patricia Levy, a woman who lives at the Bedford, N.S., campus of Northwood, was last seen when she left the long-term care home Sunday afternoon.

Patricia Levy was last seen while using her walker and wearing a blue jacket and dark pants. (Submitted by Halifax Regional Police)

An 82-year-old woman who lives at the Bedford, N.S., campus of Northwood has been reported missing.

Patricia Levy was last seen when she left the long-term care home on Gary Martin Drive home Sunday afternoon. 

Police say she's five feet four inches and was wearing a blue jacket with dark pants. She also uses a walker.

On Monday morning, police said Levy was still missing. 

Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod said search and rescue crews from across the province are helping with the ground search and a provincial helicopter is also assisting. 

Patricia Levy is 82 years old and uses a walker. (Submitted by Halifax Regional Police)

