Northwood resident, 82, reported missing in Bedford
Patricia Levy, a woman who lives at the Bedford, N.S., campus of Northwood, was last seen when she left the long-term care home Sunday afternoon.
Patricia Levy left the long-term care home on Gary Martin Drive Sunday
An 82-year-old woman who lives at the Bedford, N.S., campus of Northwood has been reported missing.
Patricia Levy was last seen when she left the long-term care home on Gary Martin Drive home Sunday afternoon.
Police say she's five feet four inches and was wearing a blue jacket with dark pants. She also uses a walker.
On Monday morning, police said Levy was still missing.
Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod said search and rescue crews from across the province are helping with the ground search and a provincial helicopter is also assisting.
