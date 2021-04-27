Northwood's Halifax campus shut to all visitors after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at one of Northwood's long-term care homes has tested positive for COVID-19, the organization said Tuesday.

In a letter to families, Northwood said there is a presumptive case connected to its Halifax campus.

"This individual contracted COVID-19 in the community. The staff person is now in isolation," Northwood said in the letter.

Public Health is helping with contact tracing and testing of residents and staff. No one can visit the building, including designated caregivers. But designated caregivers can still visit the Bedford campus.

Northwood's Halifax facility was the worst-hit area in Nova Scotia during the first wave of COVID-19. In 2020, 345 residents and staff got sick and 53 residents died.

In late February, Northwood reported that more than 95 per cent of residents had received two doses of vaccine. Northwood started vaccinating residents in January.

