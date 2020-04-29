Another death at Northwood brings provincial COVID-19 death toll to 28

There has been another death of a resident at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax related to COVID-19, the Nova Scotia government said Wednesday.

Northwood has now suffered the loss of 22 residents due to the virus since April 18. Twenty-eight people in total have died of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

On Friday, the long-term care home said new staff have been brought in to help with the pandemic response, including 40 workers from the Halifax Infirmary who were redeployed to Northwood.

Northwood CEO Janet Simms also said the facility's supply of gowns, gloves, and masks was "adequate."

Northwood is scheduled to provide a new update Wednesday afternoon.

As well, 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the province were identified through testing on Tuesday, after the QEII microbiology lab processed 905 tests.

The province has recorded 935 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those people, 529 have recovered.