Northwest Arm rush-hour ferry launches in response to Halifax traffic woes

If you're one of the thousands of commuters frustrated by backups at the Armdale roundabout, a local entrepreneur may have another option for you.

Today marked the maiden voyage for a ferry shuttle across the Northwest Arm. The service is aimed at people looking to avoid the traffic created by a detour while repairs to the rail bridge across Quinpool Road are underway.

David Backman's company runs boat tours in the Northwest Arm and to McNab's Island in Halifax harbour. He said he was approached by the Spryfield Community Association and others in the area to find a solution to the congestion.

"We just jumped right on it. It seemed like a no-brainer," said Backman.

"It gets you out of the traffic, it gets you out of the road rage, it saves some fuel, saves some costs and get out and get a little exercise."

Backman said the ferry could cut the commute for some by 45 minutes to an hour.

About 20 people took the seven-minute ferry across the Arm Tuesday morning, which is operating free of charge to passengers for this first week.

"I don't want to deal with the traffic so this is perfect for me. I get a bit of a walk, I get to have a nice morning chat to a few people from the neighbourhood and on a sunny day I get to see the water," said Melanie Kelly, a professor of pharmacology and ophthalmology at Dalhousie University.

Susan Fiander thought she'd be waiting in a lineup Tuesday morning.

"It's been a buzz all around the community for a little bit now so I thought there'd be way more people here," she said. "I really hope it catches on. It'll be great not to have to rely on our cars."

The ferry runs every 15 minutes between Dingle Park and the foot of Jubilee Road from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again in the afternoon between 3:30 and 6 p.m.

Joan Brophy was one of the first passengers to take the ferry. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Beginning next week, the cost will be $4 per person, one-way. There's no extra charge for bicycles. The ferry can take about 10 people at a time.

Backman said it would take about 40 passengers per day to break even, though profit isn't necessarily the goal.

"It's an additive to the other services we offer already and we believe in alternative transportation, a greener future and getting cars off the road is really the end goal here," said Backman.

Backman said he expects business to pick up as word spreads.

"Word-of-mouth really is the best form of advertisement, so give it a couple of weeks of nice weather and some meet-and-greets at both locations and spread the word and I think it'll just be a matter of time before we fill the boat every trip."

