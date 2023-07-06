'We need that traffic': Pictou mayor concerned by Nova Scotia-P.E.I. ferry breakdowns

The mayor of Pictou, N.S., says the town is getting frustrated with repeated ferry breakdowns putting the service between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. out of service.

Northumberland Ferries has announced that the MV Confederation will remain out of action on Saturday and Sunday as it awaits repairs.

"We depend a lot in spring, summer and fall seasons on traffic that travels on the ferries," said Jim Ryan.

It's especially bad timing, he noted, because the annual Pictou Lobster Carnival is happening this weekend.

"A lot of people come to our town during the carnival and I know some of that traffic comes from Prince Edward Island or through Prince Edward Island."

The vessel has broken down several times this year, which Ryan said has prompted members of the local service industry to raise their concerns with him.

"We're talking about tens of thousands of vehicles every year that pass through, and especially during the busiest times, and I think this is among those busiest times," Ryan said. "We need that traffic."

Tony Dolan, who owns a motel and two restaurants in the area, said while it isn't ideal that the ferry service is down, the good news is a number of big events are happening this weekend and they're attracting lots of people.

"Not only the lobster festival, but it's the anniversary of the town, it's the anniversary of the ship Hector. They have events every night and there's more people coming in for the events," Dolan said, and the Confederation Bridge remains a good option.

Ferry expected back in service next week

Rose Sangster owns Millside General Store on the Sunrise Trail, and has been providing directions to several tourists who have been taken by surprise by the ferry-service disruption.

"Some of them are confused as to where they're going, so we end up explaining on a map how to get there, the shortest route," she said.

Mayor Ryan is calling on the federal government to help the situation in the short and long term, first by moving to replace the current ferry, which he believes is at the end of its lifespan.

"The federal government certainly should be looking at speeding up delivery of the ferry that's expected to be built for 2027 or 2028," he said.

In a news release, Northumberland Ferries said the parts needed to fix the MV Confederation's mechanical issue are due to arrive on Saturday "and an expedited repair, followed by extensive testing will see the vessel back in service early next week."

The company said it deeply regrets the "ongoing inconvenience."

Second ferry on the way

The federal government announced $29.9 million in funding over two years for ferry routes in the Maritimes in March.

That commitment was made as part of this year's federal budget, and the government specifically mentioned the chartering of a second vessel between Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault referred to the investment during an announcement in Peggys Cove this week.

In its release, Northumberland Ferries said a second vessel, MV Saaremaa 1, is scheduled to enter service by mid-July.

