Northern Pulp effluent treatment, pipeline plans now public

Nova Scotians now have access to the details of Northern Pulp's controversial plan to build a new effluent treatment plant and discharge pipeline that will empty into the Northumberland Strait.

The Pictou County pulp mill's 614-page document, including 18 appendices, was filed with Nova Scotia's Environment Department a week ago and was posted Thursday on the department's website.

The public now has until March 9 to digest the information and submit their comments, either by mail or using an online form. Environment Minister Margaret Miller has until March 29 to decide if the project will be granted conditional environmental assessment approval.

Northern Pulp's plan to discharge treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait has been controversial. Thousands protested last July over concerns it would hurt environment. Fishermen had also prevented a survey crew from doing work for the company, but agreed last month to a court injunction ordering them not interfere.

Company owners have also sought a one-year extension of the provincial law requiring the mill's current treatment facility in Boat Harbour to close in January 2020. The company has argued it needs more time to build a replacement, but Premier Stephen has refused to extend the deadline.

The plan put forward to the Environment Department is to build a "biological activated sludge" treatment facility purchased from a Paris-based multinational corporation called Veolia Water Technologies.

The corporate website says Veolia Water "specializes in water treatment solutions and provides the complete range of services required to design, build, maintain and upgrade water and wastewater treatment facilities for industrial clients and public authorities."

The plan is for the treatment plant to be located on Northern Pulp property not far from the existing plant, with the 15.5-kilometre-long pipeline running from the new treatment facility, along Highway 106 to Caribou, then under Caribou harbour to a discharge location in the Northumberland Strait.