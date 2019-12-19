Northern Pulp stakeholder committee met with skepticism

Northern Pulp — what was Nova Scotia's largest pulp and paper mill until it was forced by the provincial government to close last year — says it's engaging with the community in its quest to reopen, but some say they've been left out of the process, while others are refusing to work with the mill.

The Pictou County mill, now insolvent, has been reporting to a judge at the Supreme Court of British Columbia since July as part of creditor protection proceedings. In a series of submissions between July and December, the mill reported on activity of an "environmental liaison committee."

The committee, according to one report to the court, "was designed to engage and solicit key stakeholder commentary" on potential issues with the mill's proposed effluent treatment facility, and reach consensus on solutions to those issues.

In addition to chair Dale Paterson, described as "an experienced pulp and paper consultant," Northern Pulp said the committee is made up of:

Representatives from the Pictou County community

Councillors from the Municipality of Pictou County

Retired and current Northern Pulp employees

Owners of companies within Pictou County

Retired and current fishers

Professors

Private landowners

Medical doctors

Fishing industry says it's left out

Leaders from three fishing industry associations — the Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board, the Prince Edward Island Fishermen's Association, and the Maritime Fishermen's Union — say there is no one on the committee representing them.

"We are concerned that several members of Northern Pulp's environmental liaison committee may claim to represent commercial fishing interests. We are also concerned that Northern Pulp may claim that they have consulted with and considered the interests of commercial fishers in this region," the groups said in a press release.

"Our organizations strenuously assert that no individual currently on the Environmental Liaison Committee represents the interests of the fishing industry in this region, or has authority to represent the views or concerns of our industry associations."

A protester wears a sou'wester in July 2018 as concerned residents, fishermen and Indigenous groups protested Northern Pulp's plan to pipe millions of litres of treated effluent daily into the Northumberland Strait. (The Canadian Press)

Since before it shuttered in January 2020, the pulp mill has been seeking environmental approval from the province for a new effluent treatment facility.

The proposal includes piping treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait, which has been opposed by local fishers for fear the wastewater would degrade the marine environment and harm fish stocks. Some from the fishing industry opposed it so vehemently they blockaded survey boats working for the mill in Pictou Harbour in 2018.

The province rejected the proposed effluent treatment project twice in 2019, citing a lack of information about possible environmental effects, but Northern Pulp has said it intends to keep trying.

More recently, in court documents, the mill has hinted that it may abandon the twice-rejected plan and start from scratch. In the mill's latest report on Dec. 8, it said the environmental assessment process was "inactive."

First Nation declined to join committee

Pictou Landing First Nation pushed for several decades for the mill's former effluent treatment facility at Boat Harbour to close.

Boat Harbour, once a tidal estuary and part of Pictou Landing First Nation's reserve land, is now slated to be cleaned up of contaminants that have built up over more than 50 years of mill operations, and returned to the Mi'kmaw community.

Pictou Landing, which counts some fishers among its members, also opposed the mill's plan to pipe wastewater into the Northumberland Strait.

Northern Pulp noted in its reports to the B.C. court that Pictou Landing First Nation declined to participate in the environmental liaison committee, but the company said it would share meeting minutes, try to "build and strengthen" its relationship with the First Nation, and address its concerns as the mill restructures.

In a post to her Facebook page last month, Pictou Landing Chief Andrea Paul said she refused the invitation to join the stakeholder committee because "there is no trust" between her community and the mill.

Paul said Northern Pulp told her last May it was planning to come up with a new design for its effluent treatment facility, and it promised it would not go ahead with any plan if Pictou Landing had concerns.

Paul said in order to believe that, she wanted to see the mill withdraw its application for a provincial environmental assessment and its application to Nova Scotia Supreme Court for a judicial review of the province's latest rejection.

In her post, Paul said there was no reason for Pictou Landing to participate in the environmental liaison committee without those terms being met.

"We will not be used as an opportunity for [Northern Pulp] to appear as being sincere. We never asked for minutes of the committee meetings and have asked Northern Pulp not to provide us with any further minutes. We have not agreed to review any results from the committee or any further proposals."

Northern Pulp has not responded to CBC's request for comment.

