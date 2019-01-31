Northern Pulp to seek 1-year extension on closing waste treatment facility

The Northern Pulp mill says it needs a one-year extension to the Nova Scotia government's legislated deadline to close its contentious Boat Harbour effluent treatment facility.

Meanwhile, Pictou Landing First Nation has started a countdown to the current closure date of Jan. 31, 2020, and it has said it's not interested in extending the deadline to close the facility.

Northern Pulp has submitted an environmental assessment application to the province for its proposed treatment project, including a pipe that would pump millions of litres of treated waste water into the Northumberland Strait.

Most significantly, at a news conference Thursday in Halifax, the company said more time is needed to complete preparations — and suggested it will have to shut down the mill if it doesn't get it.

Premier Stephen McNeil has consistently said his government has no intention of extending the deadline contained in the Boat Harbour Act, which was passed in 2015.

Company officials say design and engineering work for the effluent treatment facility has been completed, adding that its application to the Environment Department is the result of 28 studies.

Northern Pulp said it will file an environmental assessment outlining the "best proven technology" for the treatment facility along with the preferred outfall location for the piping system by the end of January of next year.

The company has said the treated effluent it plans to pump into the Strait will meet federal regulations for emissions, but opponents say there's a lack of scientific evidence regarding how the waste will affect the long-term health of the lucrative lobster and crab fisheries.

The heavily polluted treatment lagoon that is to be replaced sits on the edge of the Pictou Landing First Nation, which plans Thursday to mark the beginning of an official one-year countdown.

Earlier this week, Northern Pulp issued a statement saying the fishermen have agreed to comply with a court injunction that prohibits them from blocking seismic survey vessels hired by the mill.

The mill was granted an interim injunction by a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge in December.