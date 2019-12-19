Northern Pulp prepares to shut down as Boat Harbour Act deadline looms

Northern Pulp says it is preparing to shut down operations as the Nova Scotia government remains silent on whether is will extend the deadline to close the effluent treatment facility at Boat Harbour.

The Boat Harbour Act requires the Pictou County mill to stop pumping effluent into the lagoon by Jan. 31. An amendment to the act would be required to change that date, however the province has yet to say whether it would consider that amendment.

Premier Stephen McNeil is expected to speak publicly about the future of Boat Harbour on Friday.

Northern Pulp officials have requested an extension to the deadline and have said the mill cannot keep operating without one, something forestry officials have predicted would result in about 2,700 jobs lost within the industry.

"We continue to believe that Pictou County deserves to have both a clean environment and a prosperous economy, and that Boat Harbour needs to be closed and remediated," the company said in a news release Thursday.

On Tuesday, Environment Minister Gordon Wilson said the company's environmental focus report lacked enough science-based information for him to make a decision on the Pictou County-based mill's proposal to build a new effluent treatment plant, which would replace the current facility at Boat Harbour.

A home hangs T-shirts in support of Pictou Landing First Nation on MacDonald Street in Halifax Thursday. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

However, members of Pictou Landing First Nation, which is located next to Boat Harbour and has suffered decades of pollution as a result, have urged the premier to keep his promise and uphold the closure date in the act.

Protests on both sides of the issue are happening Thursday.

Along Highway 118, between Dartmouth and Fall River, logging trucks lined up along the road to protest the potential closure of Northern Pulp. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

In Pictou County, members of Pictou Landing First Nation are gathering in a gymnasium to urge the McNeil government to stick to its word and maintain the Jan. 31 deadline.

Meanwhile along Highway 118, between Dartmouth and Fall River, logging trucks are lining up along the road to protest the potential shut down of the mill.

Hundreds from the forestry sector descended upon Province House in Halifax on Thursday morning to rally against a shut down.

Some of the foresters who lined up logging trucks along Highway 118 Thursday made their way to Province House to continue their protest. ( Kassandra Nadeau-Lamarche/Radio-Canada)

MORE TOP STORIES