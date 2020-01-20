The clock has started on the environmental assessment process for Northern Pulp's proposal to restart its beleaguered pulp and paper mill in Nova Scotia's Pictou County.

Last week, the company filed a registration document with the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change, and on Tuesday the department formally registered the project.

Now begins the process of a Class 2 environmental assessment — the more rigorous of the province's two environmental assessment options.

The first step is for the environment department to set terms of reference to outline what information it needs to properly assess Northern Pulp's proposal.

On Dec. 21, the province will release those terms and public consultation will begin, including direct consultation with the Mi'kmaw community.

As per provincial regulations, Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 count as one day, so comments will be accepted until Jan. 31.

The registration document from Northern Pulp provides more details about a plan released earlier this year, which includes treating effluent on-site before releasing the treated waste into the Pictou Harbour estuary.

The mayor of the Town of Pictou has already voiced opposition to the plan.

Paper Excellence, Northern Pulp's parent company, has estimated the cost at $350 million.

The registration document says plans were developed with community concerns in mind.

"It is anticipated that potential adverse impacts would be limited through the design of the project using [best available technologies], and the implementation of a series of mitigation measures and compensation plans," the document reads.

Paper Excellence's "transformation" plan promises to reduce the mill's water usage, air emissions and greenhouse gas production.

The company has also promised to display live environmental data through an online information dashboard.

MORE TOP STORIES