Northern Pulp files for voluntary creditor protection

Months after it was legislated to shut down, Northern Pulp has filed for voluntary creditor protection.

Paper Excellence, the B.C.-headquartered company that owns the Pictou County, N.S., mill, made the announcement late Friday afternoon in a news release.

Northern Pulp is comprised of Northern Pulp Nova Scotia, Northern Timber Nova Scotia and other related non-operating affiliates.

According to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada, filing for creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) allows "insolvent corporations that owe their creditors in excess of $5 million to restructure their business and financial affairs."

Paper Excellence said it has not sought relief in the CCAA proceedings.

The mill shut down after Premier Stephen McNeil refused to extend the life of its effluent treatment plant in Boat Harbour, which had a legislated shutdown date of Jan. 31, 2020.

Since then, Northern Pulp has been mothballing the mill, which Paper Excellence said would allow it to reopen if a proposed new effluent treatment facility is approved.

'We want to operate in Nova Scotia,' says company

Graham Kissack, vice-president of environment, health, safety and communications for Paper Excellence, said the province's decision to force Northern Pulp to stop using Boat Harbour made filing for creditor protection necessary.

"We want to operate in Nova Scotia and believe that a modern mill and healthy environment can co-exist in Pictou County, just like it does in 89 other communities with pulp and paper mills across Canada," Kissack said in the news release.

