Province says it needs more details to make decision on Northern Pulp effluent plan

The Nova Scotia government says it doesn't have enough information about the potential environmental impacts of a new effluent treatment facility for the Northern Pulp mill in order to make a decision on whether the project can go ahead.

"We make our decisions based on science and evidence," Environment Minister Margaret Miller said in a release Friday.

"In this case, I require more information to determine the impacts on the environment."

The province will give the company terms of reference for a focus report by April 24, and the company will have up to a year to respond.

The decision means the company cannot yet begin work on the project.

In a statement Friday, Northern Pulp said it is willing to collect the data the province has requested but it will need more time beyond the current deadline of Jan. 31, 2020, to build the new treatment facility.

"If the government does not give us enough time to complete the new facility, we will have no choice but to permanently cease operations in Nova Scotia," Brian Baarda, Paper Excellence Canada CEO, said in the statement.

However Miller said there are no plans to extend the deadline.

The government received more than 900 submissions from the public on the proposal that includes a new, 15.5-kilometre pipeline that will carry millions of litres of treated wastewater to the Northumberland Strait.

Miller has said the decision is one of the biggest she's had to make during her time in government.

