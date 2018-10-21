Northern Pulp confirms effluent leak at Pictou Landing

Northern Pulp says it has taken immediate action to remedy an effluent leak in Pictou Landing, N.S., reported Sunday morning.

The leak was reported a day after the company began its annual maintenance shutdown Saturday, according to Kathy Cloutier, director of communications for Paper Excellence Canada.

"Northern Pulp was not in production at the time of the leak," Cloutier told CBC News in an email.

Cloutier said the company was made aware of a possible effluent leak at 9:20 a.m. The leak was confirmed about 30 minutes later and the flow was stopped.

"Northern Pulp officials instantly notified First Nations and authorities of the incident," Cloutier said.

"Representatives from Northern Pulp will continue to work with agencies throughout the coming days."

Cloutier said Northern Pulp has arranged for a third-party environmental consultant to be at the site Sunday afternoon "for assessment and development of a path forward plan."

This leak is downstream of the area where a 2014 leak occurred, Cloutier said.