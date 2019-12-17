Top Northern Pulp official to speak as premier refuses to grant extension

After three days of public silence, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil delivered a decision that could define his time in office — his government will not amend the Boat Harbour Act, forcing the closure of Northern Pulp's effluent facility by the end of January.

The move keeps a promise McNeil made to a First Nation almost five years ago and ends what his own government has referred to as one of the province's worst examples of environmental racism.

But it likely forces the closure of Northern Pulp, the Pictou County mill that is the largest player in the province's forestry sector, and could kill as many as 2,700 forestry-related jobs.

"The company has had five years and any number of opportunities to get out of Boat Harbour and at this point we're nowhere close to that," he said.

McNeil announced a $50-million transition fund to help those in the forestry sector affected by the decision. The work will be managed by three government departments and the Nova Scotia Community College, and McNeil made a pledge to workers in the sector.

The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from the causeway to Pictou, N.S. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

"We have not forgotten you and I have made it clear that this transition is a top priority. Our government is committed to economic growth and environmental integrity."

The premier's decision, delivered to reporters in Halifax on Friday, follows an announcement earlier this week by Environment Minister Gordon Wilson, who said he needed more science-based information from Northern Pulp to address concerns about potential environmental risks associated with the mill's proposal for a new effluent treatment facility.

It also followed an open ultimatum Thursday from mill ownership: extend the time they have to use Boat Harbour, the former tidal estuary that became the treatment site for the mill's effluent, or the operation would shut down by the end of January.

The events this week were set off by a broken pipeline and protest five years ago, and by racism by a company and government to a First Nation many years before that.

The mill was established in 1967, in part because members of Pictou Landing First Nation were told that Boat Harbour, an area they used for fishing and other activities, would not be affected if used as the waste treatment site for the operation.

It wasn't long, however, before the toxic materials in the effluent poisoned the water and the pollution from the mill became a daily part of life for the community. Despite years of calls for change from the First Nation, and promises from multiple governments to clean it up, Boat Harbour continued to receive effluent, where it's treated and churned by aerators before eventually finding its way into the Northumberland Strait.

But when the pipe that transports the effluent broke in 2014, a blockade — led by Pictou Landing First Nation members — was set up and remained in place until McNeil's government brokered a deal that resulted in the Boat Harbour Act.

The legislation, passed with all-party support in 2015, called for the mill to come up with a new treatment facility and for Boat Harbour to stop receiving effluent by Jan. 31, 2020.

As that date got closer, however, tensions in Pictou County escalated.

The mill's initial proposal, to treat its effluent on site and then send it into the Northumberland Strait, drew irate protests not just from the First Nation, but from scores of fishermen and others who were worried about the unknown effects the plan would have on the environment.

People who worked at the mill and in the forestry, meanwhile, worried time could be running out on their livelihoods.

In March, the province's then-environment minister said the proposal lacked sufficient information and ordered a focus report. The mill delivered that report in October and on Tuesday Environment Minister Gordon Wilson said it still didn't have enough information.

He called for an environmental assessment report from the company, a process that could take two years and would obviously go well beyond the Jan. 31 deadline for Boat Harbour to close.

Wilson's ruling set the scene for McNeil's decision. But rather than speak on Tuesday - a day when opposition leaders and mill officials called on him to swiftly respond - the premier waited until Wednesday to issue a statement saying he needed more time to consider what he said was likely the biggest decision his government would make.

It made for several anxious days as people on both sides of the issue wondered what he would do, all against the backdrop of the holiday season and with no guidance from McNeil or anyone in his office. The details of the premier's press conference weren't even announced until Friday morning.

Now that McNeil has weighed in, there are other implications for the province to consider, some that will likely play out in a courtroom.

There's the question of an indemnity agreement the province signed in 1995 with then-mill owner Scott Maritimes Limited, which essentially leaves Nova Scotia on the hook for costs related to the mill being forced to shut down and the costs of cleaning up Boat Harbour, a figured last estimated to be in the range of $220 million.

There are also outstanding loans the company owes the province. Nova Scotia is still due $85.5 million related to three loans dating back to 2009 and 2013 to the mill and an affiliate company.

Then there is the broader question of what will happen in Pictou County.

Bitter divides have developed among friends and neighbours in recent years as people took sides on the issue. Local political representatives have feared violence could ensue, although things haven't reached that point so far.