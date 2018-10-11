North Sydney man arrested after stolen Mazda crashes with police car
Charges are pending against a Cape Breton man after he allegedly smashed a stolen Mazda into other vehicles, including a police car.
Cape Breton Regional Police had responded to reports a car had been stolen from a North Sydney home
Police in Cape Breton have arrested a North Sydney man accused of dangerous and impaired driving after he allegedly struck a police car this morning.
Police arrested the 31-year-old at around 9:30 a.m.
Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release they had responded to reports that a Mazda car had been stolen from a home in North Sydney.
Officers found the car, but the driver would not stop for police.
Police said they followed the vehicle, which eventually struck the back of a police car at King and High streets, as well as a parked vehicle.
Police said all three vehicles were damaged but no one was hurt. The man is in custody and police said charges are pending.