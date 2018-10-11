Skip to Main Content
North Sydney man arrested after stolen Mazda crashes with police car

Charges are pending against a Cape Breton man after he allegedly smashed a stolen Mazda into other vehicles, including a police car.

Cape Breton Regional Police had responded to reports a car had been stolen from a North Sydney home

Police say three vehicles were damaged but no one was hurt. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Police in Cape Breton have arrested a North Sydney man accused of dangerous and impaired driving after he allegedly struck a police car this morning.

Police arrested the 31-year-old at around 9:30 a.m.

Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release they had responded to reports that a Mazda car had been stolen from a home in North Sydney.

Officers found the car, but the driver would not stop for police.

Police said they followed the vehicle, which eventually struck the back of a police car at King and High streets, as well as a parked vehicle.

Police said all three vehicles were damaged but no one was hurt. The man is in custody and police said charges are pending.

Tow truck drivers from North Side Towing prepare to haul away the Mazda. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

