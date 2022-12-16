North Sydney man found not criminally responsible after shooting up motel

A 28-year-old man who shot at police in a North Sydney motel earlier this year has been found not criminally responsible.

A psychiatrist's report helped clear the man of nine charges — including assaulting police and multiple weapons offences — and four others have been withdrawn.

In an agreed statement of facts presented in Sydney Provincial Court on Friday, William Wayne Young says he does not recall the events of Oct. 6 when he shot up a motel room and fired at police.

However, he accepted responsibility.

The incident was one of several recent cases that caused Cape Breton Regional Police Chief Robert Walsh to speak out about an increasing number of weapons complaints.

The court document says Young had been held at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for mental health treatment and was released the day before the shooting.

Young then went back to his room at the Highland Motel in North Sydney.

A neighbour and a motel worker called police after Young began making loud noises in his room, including reports of gun shots.

Young himself then called 911 asking for help, saying he was in a shootout.

He told the operator he was using a 12-gauge shotgun and a .22 rifle.

Police counted 15 shots after arriving

Police arrived and spoke with Young, but called for backup, because he was continuing to fire out the front and back of his room.

Police counted 15 shots after their arrival and twice they were aimed at officers.

A negotiator was able to talk Young into giving up, but not before he had shot holes in the room and a pair of vehicles outside.

Along with the shotgun and rifle, police found a BB gun, ammo, machete and bear spray.

Heading to trial on other charges

Young was arrested without incident and taken back to the hospital, where he punched a window and resisted a sedative injection.

A nurse called for police help and Young was punched and subdued.

Although he was found not criminally responsible for those acts, Young was found fit to stand trial in February on an unrelated matter from 2019. He faces charges of assault, unlawfully being in a dwelling and theft under $5,000.

MORE TOP STORIES