North Sydney fire department seeks help to fund generator installation

The North Sydney Volunteer Fire Department is looking for help to fund the installation of a generator.

The fire department lobbied to get the $250,000 generator from Marine Atlantic when that company rebuilt its terminal operation and purchased a new generator.

Marine Atlantic then donated its old generator to the fire department.

It's estimated the cost of installing the generator will be around $30,000.

Fire Chief Lloyd MacIntosh said with a generator, the fire department will be able to open as a comfort centre during emergencies.

"It's a huge generator that can power our building and provide all the amenities needed to run a shelter operation," he said. "We just need to get it hooked up and get it ready."

Chuck Porter, the minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, says the fire department has to apply to the emergency service provider fund before funding would be considered. (CBC)

MacIntosh said the department has already contacted the municipal government and their provincial MLA.

The question of what can be done to mitigate the cost of installation was brought up at the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

MacIntosh said the fire department can't pay for the installation itself since it has to fundraise for any extra operations.

"To find that money in our back pocket, it's just hard at this time," he said.

Chuck Porter is the minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office. He said the fire department has to apply to the emergency service provider fund before funding would be considered.

"We'll look at whatever they have to put forward," said Porter.

Porter said that having a large generator is a valuable asset to have in a comfort centre.

