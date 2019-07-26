'I did a lot of crying': North Sydney store shutting down due to owner's health

A clothing store in North Sydney, N.S., is preparing to close its doors a little over a year after it opened.

For health reasons, My Treasures on the Waterfront just isn't manageable anymore for owner Valerie Pendergast.

She recently moved from Halifax to her former home to open a shop that sold name brand and designer clothes that weren't available in Cape Breton.

"I felt like I fulfilled a dream I've had since I was a child," said Pendergast.

"I was very excited to bring something new here for women, a different kind of fashion."

Pendergast says she was excited to make brand-name fashions available for women in Cape Breton. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Pendergast operates the store by herself, but it has become extremely difficult.

She has been dealing with kidney failure for more than five years, has been on dialysis for the last three years and has been on the transplant list for more than two years.

Pendergast is holding out hope for a transplant, which will help her reopen the shop.

However, she also has her doubts.

"My greatest fear is that I am going to die before I receive a kidney transplant," said Pendergast.

Can't afford to hire help

Pendergast said My Treasures on the Waterfront will have to close, because there's not enough money to hire employees.

The store's hours were sporadic because of her dialysis appointments, which obviously made it difficult for customers.

"I had a lot of sleepless nights," Pendergast said.

"I did a lot of crying. I'm really sad that I have to close because of my illness."

Pendergast's friend, Debbie MacKinnon, helps out when she can, saying she is sad for her friend and sad for Cape Breton that the store is closing. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Debbie MacKinnon is a friend who volunteers to help out at the shop as much as she can.

"I'm very sad for her and I'm very sad for North Sydney that the store is closing, because now all we have is Walmart," said MacKinnon.

"Valerie had beautiful clothes and she was very good to all of her customers."

Pendergast is keeping the store open as long as she can, until her inventory is sold off.

MORE TOP STORIES