Skip to Main Content
No one hurt in North Street building fire
New

No one hurt in North Street building fire

According to a division commander with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, the fire started on the exterior of the building but crews were able to contain the fire before it could get inside.

Several streets were closed while firefighters contained the flames at an apartment building Monday evening

CBC News ·
Halifax Fire crews at an apartment fire on North Street Monday night. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

A fire outside the apartment building at 5783 North Street in Halifax shut down traffic Monday night, but no one was hurt.

The fire was reported at 9:24 p.m. and about half a dozen fire trucks responded to the scene.

According to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency division commander Mike Blackburn, the fire started outside the building, but firefighters were able to contain it before it could get inside.

Blackburn said no injuries have been reported and the cause is not yet known.

Blackburn said late Monday evening that tenants would be able to return to the building for the night.

Several streets were closed to traffic, including North between Robie and Maynard and Robie between McCulley and Charles.

Halifax Regional Police were at the scene and issued an advisory Monday night asking people to avoid the area.

The roads were expected to re-open later Monday night, Blackburn said.

With files from Marina von Stackelberg

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us