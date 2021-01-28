Victim in North Preston shooting has died, say police

A man who was shot in North Preston, N.S., on Wednesday morning has died.

RCMP say the 20-year-old died later on Wednesday.

Police were called to the community shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of shots fired.

While en route to the scene, police located the shooting victim, who was being taken to hospital by a civilian. Paramedics and police then transported the man to hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

