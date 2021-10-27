10-year-old Halifax-area boy missing overnight; emergency alert issued

The RCMP in Halifax are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 10-year-old boy from North Preston, N.S.

Police say Ashayo Johnson was last seen on Tuesday.

Johnson is described as Black, four feet tall and 75 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket with black sweat pants and light blue sneakers.

An emergency alert about the missing boy was issued shortly before 10 a.m. local time Wednesday.

"When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them," the RCMP said in a news release early Wednesday.

"We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

