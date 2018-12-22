Huge snowdrifts shut down road in Cape Breton Highlands National Park

The North Mountain road in the Cape Breton Highlands National Park has been closed since Tuesday because of snowdrifts that measure as high as 3.6 metres, and it's not clear when it will reopen.

Efforts to clear the road have been hampered by poor visibility.

The snowdrifts on the North Mountain road are estimated to be as high as 3.6 metres in some spots. (B. MacLean)

"The challenge up there is the actual amount of snow, but also the fact that it's blowing all the time," Rob Howey, the acting superintendent of the park, told CBC Radio's Mainstreet Cape Breton.

He said the snowdrifts are as tall as, if not taller than, the machines being used to clear the road.

Because of its elevation, the North Mountain road experiences harsher conditions than its surroundings.

"Places that have been getting rain the last month in Nova Scotia, it's all just been snow on North Mountain and it keeps accumulating," said Howey.

He said the amount of snow the mountain has received so far is abnormally high.

Saturday marks just the second official day of winter.

Howey said rainy weather on Saturday won't be enough to get rid of the snow.