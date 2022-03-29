Fatal North Kentville house fire not considered suspicious

RCMP say a fatal house fire early Tuesday morning in North Kentville, N.S., is not considered suspicious.

RCMP said they were called to the fire on Brook Street around 3:55 a.m. AT.

The home was fully engulfed when they arrived. Once the fire had been put out by the fire department, human remains were discovered.

The RCMP did not say how many people died in the fire.

The investigation continues.

