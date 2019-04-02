Fast-spreading blaze forces 2 families from homes in North Kentville

Two families escaped from their homes in North Kentville without injury Tuesday afternoon after a fire that began in a detached garage spread to the structures.

By the time crews from the Kentville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene, the blaze had spread to a nearby car and 12-metre recreational vehicle, which were destroyed, said Deputy Chief Scott Hamilton.

The house on the same property as the garage, at 1136 Oak Drive, "is a complete loss," he said.

The fire, which began at about 3 p.m., climbed the outside of the house and into the attic, he said. The home next door suffered exterior damage.

About 50 firefighters were at the scene of a fire in North Kentville, N.S., on Tuesday afternoon that took more than four hours to extinguish. (Ian Swinamer photo)

Power has been cut to both properties, Hamilton said.

Family members, including children, were able to leave the homes and no injuries occurred, he said.

A call went out for assistance and departments from Greenwich, Port Williams, Wolfville, New Minas and Canning responded.

Smoke can be seen from the remnants of a garage and car after a fire Tuesday in North Kentville. (Ian Swinamer photo)

About 50 firefighters battled the blaze, Hamilton said, adding it was 7:30 p.m. before crews finished their work.

No firefighters were injured.

Insurance investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, Hamilton said.

