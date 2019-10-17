North-end Halifax group presents new research on food security

A new report suggests north-end Halifax needs a separate advocacy group to deal with food security issues.

The North End Community Health Centre has been studying the issue since 2017, and details of the research were presented on Wednesday.

It includes a food map that shows where food banks, markets and information on diet or health issues can be found.

"We're trying to find ways to be innovative," said Meghan MacBride, a social worker with the health centre. "We recognize that certain small changes are just Band-Aids to the bigger problems."

The Gottingen Street area has been without a neighbourhood grocery store for 32 years. That forces local residents out of the area to do their shopping.

"I've had to buy a big grocery bag on wheels and I take that on the bus," said Patricia Conners, a senior. "Sometimes it's very heavy and difficult, but you're not left with many choices."

Stalls at bus stops

MacBride said the centre has proposed a pilot project that would involve stalls at bus stops to make food more accessible.

The cost of healthy food options is also a problem for many people in the north end. Those on fixed incomes or working for minimum wage say fruit and vegetables are often too expensive.

The North End Community Health Centre already delivers 100 good food boxes every month and provides healthy snacks to 40 children twice a day.

There is no specific research on the rate of food insecurity in the north end, according to the report, but the overall rate in the Halifax region is 15 per cent.

The report argues the rate is probably higher in north-end Halifax because it has higher rates of single parent families, tenants in subsidized housing and visible minorities, which are all characteristics of food insecurity.

