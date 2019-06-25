Whale grandmother killed in ship strike, says DFO as 5th right whale found dead

A team of more than two dozen scientists has determined a whale grandmother known as Punctuation died as a result of being struck by a ship, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans confirmed in a statement late Wednesday night.

The news comes as a fifth critically endangered North Atlantic right whale was found dead in Canadian waters in less than a month. Exactly what will be done with that carcass hasn't been determined. In a news release, DFO said it's "working closely" with biologists and veterinarians to assess necropsy options on the three more recent carcasses to be found.

With around 413 right whales now left in the world, the slew of recent deaths accounts for 1 per cent of the population.

Punctuation, a large female right whale who scientists have been tracking since she was first spotted in 1981, has given birth to eight calves. Two of those calves went on to have calves of their own.

A team of more than two-dozen, including biologists, veterinary pathologists and veterinary technicians, ​​​​​performed a necropsy on Punctuation Tuesday after a Canadian Coast Guard vessel towed the carcass to Cape Breton.

Punctuation did not survive getting hit by a ship a 3rd time

In their preliminary findings, the veterinarians who performed the necropsy found Punctuation's fatal injuries were due to "sharp trauma," consistent with a vessel strike.

The final results of the massive job of taking apart an animal weighing about 10 times as much as a full-grown elephant won't be known for months.

Punctuation is seen here with her calf, swimming off the coast of Georgia in 2006. (New England Aquarium taken under NMFS/NOAA permit #655-1652-01)

It's not the first time Punctuation was hit by a ship. According the the New England Aquarium, she had been struck by ships at least twice before. She had also been entangled in fishing gear five times that researchers are aware of.

During Tuesday's necropsy, DFO biologist Stephanie Ratelle said as hard as researchers try to disassociate their personal feelings with the work, it's tough to see an animal you've known for decades die.

"Any loss of a right whale is detrimental to the population. It's an endangered whale. This one is especially hard because she's a very prolific female, she's had a lot of calves and losing females out of an endangered population is the worst," she said.

"I feel incredibly sad and horrible. I'll start crying if I keep going. Just especially because you know the history of these animals, she's had a lot of calves, she's had a history of entanglement and ship strike…. You get attached."

Veterinary pathologists perform necropsy on Wolverine, the nine-year-old north Atlantic right whale was the first this year to be found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

Of particular concern is the fact that North Atlantic right whales don't live as long as one might expect for whales of similar size.

Barb Zoodsma, right whale biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has told CBC News the longest lived right whale that researchers know of only lived to be 75 years old.

"We also look to other species that they're closely related to. Bowhead whales can live to be 100 or 200 years old," she said.

But right whale females, on average, are only living to be between 20 and 30 years old and usually produce their first calf when they're about 10 years old.

Mandatory speed restrictions for ships

In its latest release, DFO said Transport Canada is putting in place a precautionary speed restriction of 10 knots in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence for vessels 20 metres or more in length, in two designated shipping lanes north and south of Anticosti Island.

DFO and Transport Canada are expected to give an update to the media Thursday at 2 p.m. AT.

No right whales were recorded dying in Canadian waters last year, but 12 were found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2017.

Necropsies on seven of them found four died from trauma consistent with vessel collisions, while two deaths were the result of entanglement in fishing gear.

