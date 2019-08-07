Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted off Magdalen Islands

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says a North Atlantic right whale has been spotted about 90 kilometres northeast of the Magdalen Islands, which marks the fourth time one of the endangered animals has been seen entangled in Canadian waters this year.

In a news release issued Tuesday evening, the department said a Fisheries and Oceans Canada surveillance aircraft spotted the whale Tuesday.

There are only about 400 right whales left on the planet. Eight have been found dead in Canadian waters since June. Ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear have been identified or suspected in the deaths of other North Atlantic right whales in recent years.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said due to the remote location of the animal, it is working with its partners to assess disentanglement options.

The department cautions any vessels in the area to stay at least 100 metres away from the whale.

Sightings can be reported to the Marine Animal Response Society through email, phoning 1-866-567-6277 or marine radio (VHF channel 16).

