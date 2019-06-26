2 more dead right whales discovered in Gulf of St. Lawrence

Two more dead North Atlantic right whales have been found in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, says Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The whales were located near the Acadian Peninsula of New Brunswick and west of the Magdalen Islands, a news release from the department said Tuesday.

They are the third and fourth confirmed deaths of North Atlantic right whales to be reported in Canadian waters this year.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is working with marine mammal response partners to work out the next steps, the release said.

Right now, a veterinarian team from the University of Prince Edward Island is in Petit Étang, N.S., performing a necropsy of a dead right whale, known as Punctuation.

The female was spotted floating dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence last Wednesday during a Transport Canada surveillance flight.

She was nicknamed for the small scars on her head that looked like dashes and commas.

It is too early to report on preliminary findings from that examination, DFO said.

On June 4, the carcass of a right whale known as Wolverine was discovered in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The animal was towed to Miscou Island, where a necropsy was performed by veterinarians from UPEI and the University of Montreal on June 7.

"These experts reported that there was no evidence of recent fishing gear entanglement or recent vessel strike in their preliminary assessment. Further testing is ongoing to identify other potential causes of death," DFO said.

No right whales died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence last year but 12 died the year before. There are approximately 400 right whales left worldwide.

