North American Indigenous Games virtual event moves ahead
This was to be the week when Halifax would have been jam packed with 5,000 athletes competing in the North American Indigenous Games. COVID-19 stopped all that, but virtually there are a few North American Indigenous Games games to play and and there's hope for 2021. The CBC's Colleen Jones has that story.
