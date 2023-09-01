Rope 'intended to be a noose' found at Africville Park, police say

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a potentially hate-motivated incident at Africville Park after rope that appeared to be a noose was found near a tree on Thursday.

"The rope had been removed prior to officers' arrival. After observing photos of the rope before it was removed, and given its location, officers are investigating the incident as if the rope was intended to be a noose," police said in a news release on Friday.

Police want to speak with anyone who knows more about the incident or who may have video from the area. Information can be shared directly with police at 902-490-5020 or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

Juanita Peters, the executive director of the Africville Museum, told CBC News she became aware of the rope after getting a call from Halifax Parks and Recreation. She said she had hoped it wasn't a noose.

"I was really hoping that it was maybe somebody trying to tie something off ... and when I actually saw that it wasn't that, it was very disturbing," Peters said.

Peters said the incident shows the need for more education about Africville and its history.

Reporting and speaking out

"What it usually means is that somebody is so uneducated that they don't understand what they're doing," Peters said.

Africville, one of Canada's oldest Black urban communities, was home to an African Nova Scotian Community for 150 years. Its residents were displaced and their homes were demolished by the City of Halifax during the 1960s to make room for the MacKay Bridge.

The last house was removed in 1970, despite resistance from residents. A reunion is held at Africville Park every summer for former residents and their descendants.

Juanita Peters is the executive director of the Africville Museum. (CBC)

A view of the MacKay Bridge from Africville Park. Africville was demolished in the 1960s and its residents were relocated to make room for the bridge. (CBC)

Peters said it's important to report crimes of hatred and racism. She said they usually go unreported because people are afraid to speak out.

"More people need to speak out and more people need to talk about who are the people who are doing these things," Peters said.

"And we need to get better education so that people understand what it is they're doing and the effect that it has on people."

Incident at museum in May

Peters said another concerning incident happened at the park on May 30. She said someone shot pellet gun pellets at the Africville Museum's windows. Video from that incident showed there were three people involved, she said.

"We didn't want to talk about it because it was during the time of the wildfires and we didn't want people to refocus on us instead of giving the help that was needed to the people who are losing their homes and were in distress," Peters said.

"But now I will openly speak about that because, you know, things are starting to escalate in the city and we need to be aware of that."

Juanita Peters says three people were caught on video shooting pellets at the Africville Museum in May. (CBC)

