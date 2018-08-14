No third rink at Halifax Forum complex, says HRM

Halifax Regional Council has decided not to build a third rink on the Halifax Forum site.

The decision was made on Tuesday after a staff report showed the costs of the project had climbed from $38 to $60.5 million.

"The finances scare the bejeezus out of me," said Coun. Richard Zurawski.

HRM staff say removing the prospect of a third rink reduces the price tag by $8 million.

A proposal to expand and renovate the 91-year old facility was submitted in 2012 after council agreed to build a four-rink complex in Burnside. It cost $49 million.

Renovate or rebuild?

Coun. Sean Cleary suggested it might make more sense to demolish the existing buildings and create two new rinks and a multi-purpose centre.

"If you just renovate, you can't get rid of the posts," said Cleary. "The walls and the roof are not insulated and it doesn't have accessibility."

But Coun. Waye Mason pointed out that the Forum is a registered heritage property and is not just an ice surface.

He said that to meet the program requirements at the site it would take an arena with seating for up to 5,000.

"I think that's going to be as much or more than the renovation," he said.

Staff report next year

Coun. Sam Austin said it was impossible for council to make a decision until the cost of rebuilding was on the table.

"We only have one ballpark figure and we have nothing to compare it to on the other side," said Austin.

The decision to renovate or rebuild awaits another staff report expected in 2019. But councillors did agree to consider repairs to the Forum in the next capital budget.