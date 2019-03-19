No one injured in New Minas structure fire

No one was injured after a commercial building caught fire on Commercial Street in New Minas on Tuesday afternoon.

James Redmond, chief of the New Minas volunteer fire department, said the fire was reported at 12:40 p.m. He said the building was totally involved with fire coming through the roof when he arrived.

He said the fire was knocked down in about 90 minutes. He said two thirds of the structure was destroyed.

A gas station located next to the structure did not catch fire, Redmond said.

Vehicles were detoured as crews put out the fire, but the streets have since reopened.

Redmond said it's unclear what caused the fire. He said investigators would be at the site on Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries reported in a fire in New Minas on Tuesday. (Ian Swinamer)

MORE TOP STORIES