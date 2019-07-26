No one injured after docked boat catches fire in Halifax

A docked boat caught fire near Purcells Cove Road in Halifax on Friday afternoon.

No one was on the boat when the fire broke out around 1:20 p.m., said Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Brendan Elliott.

The Canadian Coast Guard was among the first responders, due to a suspicion that gas was leaking from the boat, said Elliott. It's not clear whether or not gas was leaking.

No one was injured.

Fire trucks briefly blocked a portion of the 2800 block of Purcells Cove Road.

Firefighters put out the fire by around 3 p.m., said Elliott.

