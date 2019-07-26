No one injured after docked boat catches fire in Halifax
No one was on the boat when it caught fire near Purcells Cove Road in Halifax on Friday afternoon.
The Canadian Coast Guard also responded after a suspected gas leak
A docked boat caught fire near Purcells Cove Road in Halifax on Friday afternoon.
No one was on the boat when the fire broke out around 1:20 p.m., said Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Brendan Elliott.
The Canadian Coast Guard was among the first responders, due to a suspicion that gas was leaking from the boat, said Elliott. It's not clear whether or not gas was leaking.
No one was injured.
Fire trucks briefly blocked a portion of the 2800 block of Purcells Cove Road.
Firefighters put out the fire by around 3 p.m., said Elliott.