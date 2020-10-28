No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving the province with five active cases of the virus.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority said all 861 tests completed Tuesday came back negative. In total, the authority has reported 110,079 negative test results, 1,102 positive cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

Wednesday's numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick has not yet reported its cases Wednesday, but on Tuesday had 55 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases.

reported no new cases. P.E.I. has not yet reported its cases Wednesday, but had one active case Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES