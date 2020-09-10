No new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia as active total drops to 2

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

The number of active cases is down to two Thursday, and no one is in hospital due to the virus.

Labs with the Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 1,008 tests on Wednesday.

The last positive case was confirmed Sunday, which is a home-care nurse in the central zone who previously tested positive for the virus.

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, said Wednesday the individual had tested positive for COVID-19 in early May and had recovered.

He said the individual's most recent test results were inconclusive, but it was being treated as a new positive case.

It's unclear how the nurse may have been possibly infected.

To date, there have been 1,086 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 11.

New Brunswick reported no new cases on Wednesday with two active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Wednesday and has one active case.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

